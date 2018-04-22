Tell ‘Em, Sis: Tiffany Haddish Has A Message For TMZ And Weak Men

Tiffany Haddish is an old school kind of lady who can tell the difference between a man and a boy. Unfortunately, we’re now living in a time where some men will see a young lady struggling with a flat tire and not even offer to help.

Saw a woman changing a tire while a man watched. Happy for her independence yet saddened by his lack of manners to not even help. — alexander (@alextwoodcock) June 23, 2014

The actress experienced something very similar over the weekend as she was leaving the airport and TMZ cameramen ran up on her.

According to Tiff, the men just stood there and watched as she and her friends loaded their heavy luggage into the truck, without offering to assist with a single bag.

Grant it, the guys were just doing their “jobs”, but what’s a lady have to do to get a little common courtesy. I mean, she is Tiffany Haddish — and she knows who bit Beyoncé.

(a) Tiffany Haddish >>>>>>> (b) What a shithead that dude is (and honestly TMZ is our most obvious sign of social decay) (c) TIFFANY I WILL DRIVE TO LA RIGHT NOW AND HELP YOU UNLOAD THE CAR IF YOU TELL ME WHO BIT BEYONCÉ https://t.co/hjFkxvjkC2 — Matt Kolsky (@thekolsky) April 22, 2018

Preach @TiffanyHaddish !! 👏🏽👏🏽 TMZ is gonna learn today!! You want interviews, get some common sense & decency and you might get some information! #LazyAssMen https://t.co/ElUVJDHTFt — Sara Finney-Johnson (@sarafj57) April 22, 2018

Well fellas, now you know the first step to take if you’re gonna get Tiffany Haddish’s attention. Prove that chivalry ain’t dead.

