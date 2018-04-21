Entertainment News
Roberta Flack Rushed To Hospital After Falling Ill During Apollo Theater Performance

Karen Clark
ambulance on the street

Source: Photo By Tom Carter / Getty

We’re praying for 81-year-old Roberta Flack. The Killing Me Softly singer was performing last night at the Apollo Theater when she suddenly fell ill and had to cut her set short. Flack was then rushed to a hospital by ambulance, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports:

Roberta’s rep tells us … the singer’s checked out of the hospital, but doctors are still running tests to determine why she fell ill during the Apollo show. The rep adds, Roberta had a stroke in 2016, and doctors want to make sure this episode is not related to the stroke.

As for her symptoms … we’re told she felt extremely dizzy as she was supposed to walk out onstage to receive an award. Due to Roberta’s age and the previous stroke … paramedics were called immediately. 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

