The 2018 Women MilVets Summit & Expo will be held Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at the McKimmon Center in Raleigh, NC. Come out and join other women in the military and veterans for a day of information, resources,support and great networking. The keynote speaker will be Kayla Williams,an Iraq war veteran and Director of the VA Center for Women Veterans.

Attendance is FREE. To register visit women.nc4vets.com!

