The Bamma Of The Week Is Sean Hannity!

4/20/18- Huggy Lowdown has elected Sean Hannity as the Bamma Of The Week! Earlier this week during a court hearing, a judge ordered Michael Cohen to reveal the identity of his third client Sean Hannity. Hannity immediately started distancing himself from the entire situation.

