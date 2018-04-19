Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Somein’ Ain’t Right With Justin Bieber This Week — Are We Trippin’?

You tell us.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1

Source: Natt Lim / Getty

It seems like that Coachella air has hit Justin Bieber and affected him in a…shall we say, unique way.

The singer made an appearance at the music festival this past weekend and since then, he’s been doing the most random things.

First off, he broke out in random song to some of his music favs, like Daniel Caesar and Yodeling Walmart Kid. No harm there right?

 

But then, in a random turn of events, he seemed to orchestrate a full impromptu gospel show for Coachella goers.

Like…literally out of nowhere.

 

I guess when the spirit hits, the spirit hits.

Bieber has been very public about his spiritual transformation on social media, saying how Jesus has changed his life.

We just can’t help but wonder though — does this mean Justin is now a free spirited, zero F’s given, flower child?

Swipe through for more of Justin’s…”interesting” antics this week and you tell us if we’re the ones trippin’!

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Somein’ Ain’t Right With Justin Bieber This Week — Are We Trippin’?

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
FRANCE-US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-PRINCE
WATCH: Prince’s Only Recording of ‘Nothing Compares 2…
 2 hours ago
04.20.18
Singer Luther Vandross
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 3 hours ago
04.20.18
Xilla’s 4/20 Watch List: Movies You Should Definitely…
 4 hours ago
04.20.18
‘Scandal’ Finale Recap: It All Ends With The…
 10 hours ago
04.20.18
Watch: Desus & Mero Talk To Paula Patton…
 18 hours ago
04.20.18
Erica Ash Shoots Her Shot With Beyonce While…
 18 hours ago
04.20.18
Almost Friday Shmood: If You Don’t Flip Into…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Wendy Williams Came For The Clark Sisters &…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Men In Flip Flops: Twitter Chimed In &…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Here’s Why Fans Believe That The One Feature…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Nas Is (Still) Like: 8 Lyrics By The…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Somein’ Ain’t Right With Justin Bieber This Week…
 19 hours ago
04.20.18
Ariana Grande Takes Her Ponytail To New Heights…
 20 hours ago
04.20.18
Kanye West Just Announced That He Has TWO…
 20 hours ago
04.20.18
Photos