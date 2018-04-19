Watch: Desus & Mero Talk To Paula Patton About Her New Movie “Traffik”

Paula Patton‘s upcoming film Traffik is out in theaters tomorrow, so she’s been making her rounds doing press throughout New York recently. Last night, the actress stopped by Desus & Mero for a hilarious interview, and as always, the extended version uploaded online has even more gems than what we get to see on TV.

Throughout the interview, Patton talked with Desus and Mero about her new film, her relationship with ex-husband Robin Thicke, what it’s like to work in Hollywood, and more. Peep the extended cut below to see the hilarious interactions between Paula and the most illustrious hosts in late night.

