WATCH: The Time Will Smith Met Michael Jackson In A Closet

Will Smith is breaking the internet with all of his crazy antics. This time around, Smith does his impression of meeting Michael Jackson for the first time in a utility closet. The chance encounter was caused by none-other than Suge Knight. Watch Will Smith, who impersonates the King of Pop during their odd encounter he posted to YouTube on Wednesday.

Watch video below!

