Yes, Beyoncé’s Sorority Merchandise From Coachella Is For Sale

It’s been less than a week since Beyoncé‘s epic Coachella performance and if you’re dying for a little piece of the history, you can have it. When her performance began, Beyoncé simultaneously dropped Coachella merchandise and included some pieces from her show.

The merchandise includes “Beyoncé Coachella CA ’18” t-shirts and tanks as well as t-shirts with “BΔK” boldly on them. There are also BΔK varsity jackets.

Not one to disappoint, Bey added the varsity jacket she wore on stage, featuring Queen Nefertiti, a panther, a Black power fist, and a bee. This jacket will cost you $450.00, but prices for merchandise start at $40.00.

Unfortunately, you gotta be at Coachella to get these items. Go ahead and Cash App your festival loving friend in advance if you want to get these items. However, if you aren’t in Palm Springs (and don’t have any friends there either), you can get the King Tut swimsuits that Bey’s backup dancers were wearing.

Created by BlackMilk Clothing, they will cost $100.00 and go on sale, April 26th, 2018.

DON’T MISS:

Beyoncé Launches The ‘Homecoming Scholars Awards Program’ After Epic Coachella Performance

Mama Knowles-Lawson Was Worried That Coachella’s White Audience Would Be ‘Confused’ by Beyoncé’s Performance

Gucci Commits $1M To Beyoncé And UNICEF For BeyGood4Burundi