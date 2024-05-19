Disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is reflecting (or, at least, in serious PR mode) after heartbreaking footage of his brutal attack on ex-girlfriend Cassie leaked over the weekend.
This past Friday (May 17), CNN aired surveillance footage of Combs hitting, kicking, and dragging Cassie down a hallway at the now-defunct InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles. The video matches one of the many instances of abuse that Cassie described in her lawsuit back in November.
That lawsuit was quickly settled a day after filing. However, Diddy’s team insisted that the quickie settlement was not an admission of guilt.
That all changed on Sunday, May 19, with a video statement on Instagram. In part, the Bad Boy founder says, “I was f*cked up. I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions on that video…I’m not asking for forgiveness…I’m truly sorry.”
It is worth noting that Diddy’s apology comes just one day after the Los Angeles County DA’s office released a statement, saying that he cannot be charged for the incident due to expired statute of limitations.
So…take that how you want to, folks.
RELATED:
- Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks
- Cassie Reportedly Working With Authorities In Diddy Probe
- Richelieu Dennis Emerges as ‘Mystery Buyer’ of Diddy’s REVOLT TV Network
- Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Alleged “Drug Mule” Arrested In Miami
- Diddy’s Name Is Still On The Guest List For Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Soirée
Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
Grammy-Winning Saxophonist David Sanborn Dies At 78
-
Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas Says She Is ‘No Longer Hesitant To Get Married’
-
Diddy Is Done: Alleged Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]
-
Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home
-
Anita Baker Gets Caught Up In The Rapture Of Angry Aunties After Canceled Concert In ATL
-
Jaleel White’s Wedding (And Wife!) Cause Not-So-Surprising Frenzy On Social Media
-
Martin Lawrence Returns To Stand-Up With 36-City Comedy Tour
-
My First Time: Truth Hurts Braves The Motion Sickness For Her First ‘Fantastic Voyage’ Cruise