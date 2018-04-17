Mama Knowles-Lawson Was Worried That Coachella’s White Audience Would Be ‘Confused’ by Beyoncé’s Performance

While we were all celebrating Beyoncé’s super Black Coachella performance on Saturday, on the home front, her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson admitted she had some prior concerns to her daughter taking the stage.

The 64-year-old matriarch shared on Instagram on Monday that she worried that Coachella’s mostly white audience wouldn’t understand the messages her daughter was trying to convey with her HBCU homecoming inspired performance.

“I told Beyoncé that i was afraid that the predominately white audience at Coachella would be confused by all of the black culture and Black college culture because it was something that they might not get,” Knowles-Lawson wrote in the caption.

“Her brave response to me made me feel a-bit selfish and ashamed,” she added.

Knowles-Lawson continued, saying that Bey told her that she wasn’t worried about fitting in: She was more concerned about living up to her “responsibility.”

“She said i have worked very hard to get to the point where i have a true voice and At this point in my life and my career i have a responsibility to do whats best for the world and not what is most popular.”

“She said that her hope is that after the show young people would research this culture and see how cool it is, and young people black and white would listen to ‘LIFT EVERY VOICE AND SING and see how amazing the words are for us all and bridge the gap. She also hopes that it will encourage young kids to enroll in our amazing HIstorically (sic) Black Colleges and Universities. I stand corrected.”

Yes, Mama, you better stand corrected on this one. Bey slayed it…and on her own unapologetic Black terms.

As we previously reported, Bey made history over the weekend as she became the first African-American woman to ever headline Coachella. That, and due to her homage to HBCU’s, the iconic singer announced a new scholarship program launched through her philanthropic initiative, BeyGood, which will allot funds to four historically Black colleges.

Xavier, Wilberforce, Tuskegee and Bethune-Cookman will offer the funds to qualifying students attending the four universities. Students who apply must maintain a 3.5 gpa and pursue a degree in the following disciplines: creative arts, African-American studies, science, education, business, communications, social sciences, computer science and engineering. Scholarship recipients will be announced in the summer.

Black excellence will always prevail y’all!

