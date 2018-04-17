Huggy Lowdown: Guess Who’s Behind Door Number 3?

4/17/18- It was revealed yesterday that Sean Hannity was the secret third client for Michael Cohen. Huggy doesn’t buy it that he only wanted real estate help. How if Donald Trump and Elliot Broidy are his clients could he be asking for that kind of advice.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Politicians Doing Time for Their Crime 21 photos Launch gallery Politicians Doing Time for Their Crime 1. Former Congressman William Jefferson 1 of 21 2. Former Detroit City Council President Monica Conyers 2 of 21 3. Former Ohio State Representative W. Carlton Weddington 3 of 21 4. Sisters of corruption -Jane Orie, Joan Orie Melvin and Janine Orie 4 of 21 5. Former Alabama State Representative James Thomas 5 of 21 6. Former Mississippi state prosecutor and judge Bobby DeLaughter 6 of 21 7. Former New York State Senator Shirley Huntley 7 of 21 8. Former Governor of Illinois and golden boy Rod Blagojevich 8 of 21 9. Former Prince George's County Council member Leslie Johnson 9 of 21 10. Former Prince County Executive Jack B. Johnson 10 of 21 11. Former Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford 11 of 21 12. Former Federal District Judge Samuel B. Kent (Texas) 12 of 21 13. Former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin 13 of 21 14. Former Trump Campaign Aide Rick Gates 14 of 21 15. Former City Councilman Larry Seabrook 15 of 21 16. Former New York State Senator Efrain Gonzalez 16 of 21 17. Former Congressman Anthony Weiner 17 of 21 18. Former Connecticut Governor John G. Rowland 18 of 21 19. Former State Senator Dianne Wilkerson 19 of 21 20. Former D.C. Council member Marion Barry 20 of 21 21. Former Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading Politicians Doing Time for Their Crime Politicians Doing Time for Their Crime Kwame Kilpatrick is not the first politician to be accused and convicted of a crime. Actually, he is in some pretty distinguished company. Sad but true. The list is long and the crimes vary from corruption, drugs, sexual misconduct, etc. as well as the prison sentences. Here are just a few of the many who have been caught and convicted.

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: