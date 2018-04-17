Huggy Lowdown: Guess Who’s Behind Door Number 3?

0 reads Leave a comment
4/17/18- It was revealed yesterday that Sean Hannity was the secret third client for Michael Cohen. Huggy doesn’t buy it that he only wanted real estate help. How if Donald Trump and Elliot Broidy are his clients could he be asking for that kind of advice.
