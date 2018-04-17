TJMS
Huggy Lowdown: Guess Who’s Behind Door Number 3?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
4/17/18- It was revealed yesterday that Sean Hannity was the secret third client for Michael Cohen. Huggy doesn’t buy it that he only wanted real estate help. How if Donald Trump and Elliot Broidy are his clients could he be asking for that kind of advice.

Kwame Kilpatrick is not the first politician to be accused and convicted of a crime. Actually, he is in some pretty distinguished company. Sad but true. The list is long and the crimes vary from corruption, drugs, sexual misconduct, etc. as well as the prison sentences.  Here are just a few of the many who have been caught and convicted.

Photos