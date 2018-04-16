Shooketh: Watch Lauryn Hill & Andra Day Own Their Tributes To Nina Simone

0 reads Leave a comment
This past weekend, many folks were understandably caught up in the Beyoncé hype at Coachella. Along with a beautifully choreographed performance, the pop star paid homage to major icons, including Nina Simone.
While many were caught up in the Bey Hiv, another group of artists were also showing love to Nina.
The late soul singer was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, and the ceremony tapped none other than Ms. Lauryn Hill and Andra Day for a performance.
Andra belted out the Nina classics “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free” and “I Put a Spell on You,” while Lauryn took on “Ne Me Quitte Pas,” “Black Is the Color of My True Love’s Hair” and “Feeling Good.”
Check out the powerful performances for yourself below!
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 18
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 18
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 18
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 18
5. RED ALERT5 of 18
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 18
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 18
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 18
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 18
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 18
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 18
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 18
13. ADD A HAT13 of 18
14. PERFECT IN PLAID14 of 18
15. HARK THE HERRINGBONE15 of 18
16. PRETTY IN PINK16 of 18
17. BE THE PRESENT17 of 18
18. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS18 of 18
comments – add yours