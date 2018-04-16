Entertainment News
Shooketh: Watch Lauryn Hill & Andra Day Own Their Tributes To Nina Simone

It was a Nina kind of weekend.

33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

This past weekend, many folks were understandably caught up in the Beyoncé hype at Coachella. Along with a beautifully choreographed performance, the pop star paid homage to major icons, including Nina Simone.

While many were caught up in the Bey Hiv, another group of artists were also showing love to Nina.

The late soul singer was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, and the ceremony tapped none other than Ms. Lauryn Hill and Andra Day for a performance.

Andra belted out the Nina classics “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free” and “I Put a Spell on You,” while Lauryn took on “Ne Me Quitte Pas,” “Black Is the Color of My True Love’s Hair” and “Feeling Good.”

Check out the powerful performances for yourself below!

 

 

 

 

Photos