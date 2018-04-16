Entertainment News
Ju Heardddd: Drake Announces New Album Title And It Sounds Pretty Familiar

Here's why.

Celebrity Sighting At F1 Abu Dhabi GP Event

After teasing us with bangers like “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What”, it’s safe to say that a Drake album is way overdue! Amirite?

 

On Monday, Drizzy took to IG to announce the album in the most subtly, obvious, Drakey Drake way possible.

Reports are already claiming that his upcoming album, Scorpion, will be eligible to go gold upon its release. *Cues God’s Plan*

 

But why does the title sound so familiar? Probably because Eve‘s sophomore album had went by the same name.

 

But the real question is, do we want the 6 God’s new album to give us efficient, hardcore bars Drizzy? Or do we want the R&B, Champagne Papi Drake this time around?

 

It’s officially Scorpion season. Y’all ready?

