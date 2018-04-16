Yikes! Check Your Eggs To Make Sure They Aren’t From This Contaminated Batch!

0 reads Leave a comment
Make a note to check the eggs in your fridge when you get home. More than 200 million eggs were recalled after they were linked to almost two dozen cases of salmonella infections. The eggs originated in our state!
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (4/7 to 4/13)
15 photos Launch gallery
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (4/7 to 4/13)
1. Niecy Nash1 of 15
2. Viviva A. Fox2 of 15
3. 50 Cent3 of 15
4. Egypt Sherrod4 of 15
5. Gabrielle Union-Wade5 of 15
6. T.I. & Chris Tucker6 of 15
7. Sherri Shepherd7 of 15
8. Tracy Morgan, Martin Lawerence & Jordan Peele8 of 15
9. Sheree Whitfield9 of 15
10. Serena Williams10 of 15
11. Jesse Williams11 of 15
12. Tamera Mowry12 of 15
13. Spike Lee13 of 15
14. Eve14 of 15
15. Jacque Reid15 of 15
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours