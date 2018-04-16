Local
Yikes! Check Your Eggs To Make Sure They Aren’t From This Contaminated Batch!

All Eggs in One Basket

Make a note to check the eggs in your fridge when you get home. More than 200 million eggs were recalled after they were linked to almost two dozen cases of salmonella infections. The eggs originated in our state!

 

 

