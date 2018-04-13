Entertainment News
September Is Cancelled: Taylor Swift Is Getting Dragged For This Earth, Wind & Fire Cover

Foxy NC Staff
Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 Presented By Goldfish Puffs - Show

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Taylor Swift is getting dragged and slandered after she took Earth Wind & Fire’s soulful classic, “September”, and recreated it as an acoustic casserole with no seasoning and absolutely no flavor.

If you don’t recall what “September” sounds like. Here’s a refresher.

Now, here’s what Taylor Swift cooked up.

 

Taylor isn’t the first person to remake September. Justin Timberlake and Anne Kendrick remade the song for the “Trolls” soundtrack.

