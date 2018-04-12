Local
Coyote Attacks Man In Wake Forest

Jodi Berry
A warning for residents in Wake Forest and North Raleigh to be on alert after a coyote attack. The attack happened at a home on Lariat Ridge Drive in Wake Forest last night. Police say a man was taking our his trash when a coyote started attacking him. The home owner kicked the coyote and threw his trash can at the animal to get away. The coyote continued to lurk in his back yard until the owners son shot the coyote. Wake County Animal Control will have the coyote tested for rabies.

Coyotes in North Carolina look similar to red wolves, but coyotes are smaller, have pointed and erect ears, and long slender snouts. The tail is long, bushy and black-tipped and is usually carried pointing down. According to the Wildlife Resources Commission, as of March 1, 2018, there have been 367 attacks by non-rabid coyotes in the United States and Canada; however, no attacks have occurred in North Carolina until now.

Authorities urge area residents to stay alert and closely supervise children and pets when outside. If you observe a coyote, do not approach it and be sure to call the police department immediately.

The homeowner suffered minor injuries and drove himself to seek medical assistance.

