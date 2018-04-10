Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Rock Explains How He Deals With Sadness

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sits down with our Sr. Entertainment Editor Xilla Valentine to promote his new movie Rampage. Based on the classic arcade game, The Rock plays Davis Okoye, a primatologist who shares an unshakable bond with George, an extraordinarily intelligent gorilla who has been in his care since birth. When a rogue genetic experiment goes awry, the gentle ape transforms into a raging monster and Okoye must save the day. During their sit down the two discuss how Dwayne Johnson copes with sadness, when he realized he was living his dreams and what he misses more about his life before fame.

Check it out and go see Rampage in theaters everywhere Friday 4/13

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading The Rock Explains How He Deals With Sadness

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
ABC's 'Scandal' 100th Episode Celebration - Arrivals
Gladiators: Can You Believe Only Two Episodes Left…
 2 hours ago
04.11.18
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey Reveals Her 17-Year Battle With Bipolar…
 3 hours ago
04.11.18
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 3 hours ago
04.11.18
‘Boomerang’ Reboot Series In The Works At BET,…
 16 hours ago
04.11.18
Werk! These Horses Give The Most Slay-Worthy Photo…
 17 hours ago
04.11.18
Exclusive: ‘Wonder Woman’ Actress Ann Ogbomo Talks New…
 18 hours ago
04.11.18
Folks Are Aroused Over The “Pink Matter” Janelle…
 18 hours ago
04.11.18
Cryptology: A Bookie And A Better Talk Risk…
 18 hours ago
04.11.18
According To Vivica Fox, 50 Cent Was About…
 18 hours ago
04.11.18
Boi-1da Speaks On The Constant Drake Ghostwriting Rumors,…
 18 hours ago
04.11.18
When It Comes To Domestic Violence, Why Do…
 19 hours ago
04.11.18
Cruel Parents: Little Girl Loses Her Mind When…
 19 hours ago
04.11.18
Update: Tristan Thompson Spotted Entering Hotel With Mysterious…
 19 hours ago
04.11.18
Tyra Banks Talks About The Gender Pay Gap,…
 19 hours ago
04.11.18
Photos