Eve Revealed She Was Drugged At A Party…Guess What Huge Star Came To Her Rescue?

While discussing the dangers of leaving your drink unattended, @TheRealEve recalls a moment when she unknowingly drank a spiked beverage at a party. Upon realizing that she had been drugged, Eve reveals the woman who came to her rescue – the one-and-only @JanetJackson! pic.twitter.com/hQg1CSo6aT

— The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) April 9, 2018