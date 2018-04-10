Get A Free Ice Cream Cone Today From Ben & Jerry’s

Rise and Shine! Happy #FreeConeDay to all of you beautiful people! Your to-do list for today… 1) Go to a Scoop Shop between 12p and 8p 2) Get your FREE ice cream 3) Repeat. Find your closest location here >> https://t.co/7Rel9pDEsy pic.twitter.com/dCtmlFaQih

— Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) April 10, 2018