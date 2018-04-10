Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Can You Do The ‘Zydeco Wiggle’ Line Dance?

Jodi Berry
4 reads
Leave a comment
Get moving, get grooving

Source: gradyreese / Getty

Move over Wobble, Electric Slide and the Miami Strut, it’s time to do the Zydeco Wiggle! Check out the instructional video, it’s a dance so funky your can’t resist joining in and doing your own version of the WIGGLE!!!

Must Read:

Fake Black Lives Matters Facebook Page Scams Thousands

5 Tips For Reducing Stress The Day Of Your Job Interview

line dance , Zydeco Wiggle

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Can You Do The ‘Zydeco Wiggle’ Line Dance?

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Get moving, get grooving
Can You Do The ‘Zydeco Wiggle’ Line Dance?
 2 hours ago
04.10.18
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - May 24, 2016
Say It Ain’t so….The Quad’ Canceled At BET…
 21 hours ago
04.09.18
Array
New Music: Peabo Bryson ‘ Love Like Yours…
 22 hours ago
04.09.18
12 items
12 Times Joseline Hernandez & Baby Bonnie Bella…
 24 hours ago
04.09.18
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 1 day ago
04.09.18
Real One: NBAer Reggie Bullock Fights For Transgender…
 1 day ago
04.09.18
Remember The Time Kobe Bet Half A Mill…
 1 day ago
04.09.18
Watch High School-Aged LeBron James Drop 52 Points…
 1 day ago
04.09.18
Racist White People Getting What They Deserve: A…
 1 day ago
04.09.18
5 Reasons You Need To Stream Gwen Bunn’s…
 1 day ago
04.09.18
Hero Leaves Quarters In Random Gumball Machines For…
 1 day ago
04.09.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kenya Moore Confirms Pregnancy At The…
 1 day ago
04.09.18
N.O. Bounce Legend Big Freedia Thanks Drake For…
 2 days ago
04.09.18
Can You Guess Cardi B’s Parents’ Favorite Songs…
 2 days ago
04.09.18
Photos