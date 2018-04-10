Can You Do The ‘Zydeco Wiggle’ Line Dance?

Move over Wobble, Electric Slide and the Miami Strut, it’s time to do the Zydeco Wiggle! Check out the instructional video, it’s a dance so funky your can’t resist joining in and doing your own version of the WIGGLE!!!

