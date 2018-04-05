“Black Panther” Will Be The First Movie Released In Saudi Arabia In 35 Years

Black Panther is breaking alllll kinds of barriers!

In addition to being on track to becoming the 3rd highest grossing movie ever in this country, Ryan Coogler’s movie is doing big things overseas. According to Shadow And Act, the movie will be the first movie released in Saudi Arabia in 35 years.

According to Shadow And Act, “Movie theaters were banned in the early 1980s once the country adopted ultra-conservative standards in 1979.”

