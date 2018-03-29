Eesh: Stephon Clark’s Brother Was Over Don Lemon In THE Most Uncomfortable Interview

1 reads Leave a comment
Emotions continue to run high as people protest the death of Stephon Clark, who was shot 20 times holding only a cell phone.
Naturally, the most sensitive to the subject would be his family members, and his brother Stevante Clark has been one of the main people speaking out.
With Stephon Clark’s funeral on Thursday and continuing protests, Stevante stopped by CNN to chat with Don Lemon.
And let’s just say it didn’t go well. Check it out below.
(Swipe through for full video)
This isn’t the first time an interviewee wasn’t here for Don in the heat of outrage. Let’s not forget his notorious interview with Talib Kweli.
Is Don pushing the wrong buttons, or is he just catching people in a bad moment of grief? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook!
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 18
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 18
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 18
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 18
5. RED ALERT5 of 18
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 18
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 18
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 18
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 18
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 18
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 18
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 18
13. ADD A HAT13 of 18
14. PERFECT IN PLAID14 of 18
15. HARK THE HERRINGBONE15 of 18
16. PRETTY IN PINK16 of 18
17. BE THE PRESENT17 of 18
18. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS18 of 18
comments – add yours