Watch: Chloe x Halle Talk About Their New Album With Ebro In The Morning

Many people got to know Chloe x Halle from their role on Freeform’s newest hit Grown-ish, but soon the world will know them for their incredible music.
The sister duo stopped by Ebro In The Morning on Tuesday to talk to the Hot 97 crew about their debut album, The Kids Are Alright, which just released a few days ago to great reviews. Chloe x Halle talked to Ebro, Rosenberg, and Laura Stylez about their process of making music as well as their roles on Grown-ish, their Beyonce co-sign, and Love & Hip Hop. Watch the entire interview below to learn something new about these girls as they make their way to super stardom.
