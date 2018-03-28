Local
Wake County Has Waived Some Make Up Days

Foxy NC Staff
Schoolchildren running to schoolbus

Source: Beau Lark/Corbis/VCG / GettyThe Wake County Board of Education has approved the cancellation of the following make-up days:

Saturday, April 7 for Year Round

Saturday, April 14 for Year Round

Monday, June 11 for Traditional

The district can choose to waive make-up days if students have accumulated sufficient classroom time to meet the state requirements.

Read more at ABC11.

