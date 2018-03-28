Local
Concerns About Historic Black Church In Raleigh For Sale

Church

Raleigh’s downtown growth is quickly expanding and increasing prices are moving some out.  Historic 80 year old Smith Temple Free Will Baptist Church on S. East St. in Southeast Raleigh is up for sale, and it’s sparking major concerns.

The transformation of downtown Raleigh have some communities from low-income to high-end. There was already concern about many long-time residents being forced out. But there was shock this week as word spread that a decades-old church in southeast Raleigh was now up for sale.

With the expansion certain blocks of southeast Raleigh are quickly becoming more identified as downtown Raleigh. And that comes with downtown prices

New townhomes recently built down the street  start  at over half million dollars. Rent at the newly built luxury apartments goes for between $1,000 to $2,000 a month. This low-income neighborhood is going high end. And Smith Temple can’t afford to grow here.

The church is asking $4.3 million for the property which has increased in value as the neighborhood quickly gentrifies.

Photos