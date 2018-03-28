Social Media Calls Out Mike Pence: Accused of Hypocrisy Over Tribute To Civil Rights Icon Linda Brown

Social Media is not feeling Mike Pence’s tribute to civil rights icon Linda Brown. Brown died Monday at the age of 76, she was the focal point in the historic Supreme Court decision Brown vs. Board of Education. The case played a key role in ending segregation in U.S. public schools.

On Tuesday, Pence tweeted the following.

Linda Brown will be remembered as a towering figure in the fight for equality & equal treatment under the law. Her role in challenging school segregation helped make our Nation a better place & her legacy will live on for decades. May she rest in peace. https://t.co/nkWEoJZrvG — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) March 27, 2018

However, many tweeters accused Pence of hypocrisy and reminded him of how he walked out of an October 2017 NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts, and the San Francisco 49ers after several 49ers players took a knee during the national anthem in protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

You’re the Vice President for someone who called white supremacists very fine people. Don’t even pretend to support civil rights. — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) March 28, 2018

She certainly will be. And you may be remembered as the vice president who all but defended confederate monuments and walked out of a football stadium because you were so offended by young black men peacefully protesting continued racial injustice. Please do better. — AJ Jeck (@AJeck3) March 27, 2018

As a veteran I don't feel disrespected by those who kneel to protest injustice.

I do feel disrespected by Trump pissing on the Constitution.

I know which side of history you're on. — She persisted (@CaseyHinds) March 27, 2018

