National
Home > National

Social Media Calls Out Mike Pence: Accused of Hypocrisy Over Tribute To Civil Rights Icon Linda Brown

Jodi Berry
15 reads
Leave a comment
Battleground State Of Ohio Key To Winning Presidency For Candidates

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

Social Media is not feeling Mike Pence’s tribute to civil rights icon Linda Brown. Brown died Monday at the age of 76, she was the focal point in the historic Supreme Court decision Brown vs. Board of Education. The case played a key role in ending segregation in U.S. public schools.

On Tuesday, Pence tweeted the following.

However, many tweeters accused Pence of hypocrisy and reminded him of how he walked out of an October 2017 NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts, and the San Francisco 49ers after several 49ers players took a knee during the national anthem in protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

Read Also:

West Palm Beach Officer Caught Dragging Woman By Her Hair

Sacramento Police Chief ‘Doesn’t Know Why’ Officers Turned Off Body Camera Audio In Stephon Clark Shooting

Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!

civil rights , Pence

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Social Media Calls Out Mike Pence: Accused of Hypocrisy Over Tribute To Civil Rights Icon Linda Brown

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 23 mins ago
03.28.18
'Braxton Family Values' Reunion Special Taping
WATCH: Toni Braxton Debuts Video ‘As Long as…
 1 hour ago
03.28.18
Lil Mikey TMB Drops His #TruthBeTold Hosted By…
 10 hours ago
03.28.18
Sheree Whitfield’s Prison Bae Denied Early Release
 13 hours ago
03.28.18
Toni Braxton Drops New Video For ‘Long As…
 14 hours ago
03.28.18
Is Tiffany Haddish Telling Folks That Sanaa Lathan…
 16 hours ago
03.28.18
Meme Busters: This Is What Inspired The Original…
 17 hours ago
03.28.18
Cardi B Drops Album Cover, Reportedly Responds To…
 17 hours ago
03.28.18
Facts, B: Here’s The Brazy ‘Avengers’ Trailer They…
 18 hours ago
03.28.18
Watch: Guy Ambushed By Nosey (But Well-Meaning) Kid…
 18 hours ago
03.28.18
#WhoBitBeyonce Launches Internet-Wide Investigation, Sources Point To Sanaa…
 18 hours ago
03.28.18
LaLa Anthony Says These Are The Best Hood…
 19 hours ago
03.28.18
Kinky: Pornhub Is Offering These NSFW Towns Free…
 19 hours ago
03.28.18
Tyler The Creator, Miguel, Erykah Badu, & More…
 19 hours ago
03.28.18
Photos