Social Media Calls Out Mike Pence: Accused of Hypocrisy Over Tribute To Civil Rights Icon Linda Brown

Social Media is not feeling Mike Pence’s tribute to civil rights icon Linda Brown. Brown died Monday at the age of 76, she was the focal point in the historic Supreme Court decision Brown vs. Board of Education. The case played a key role in ending segregation in U.S. public schools.
On Tuesday, Pence tweeted the following.
However, many tweeters accused Pence of hypocrisy and reminded him of how he walked out of an October 2017 NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts, and the San Francisco 49ers after several 49ers players took a knee during the national anthem in protest against police brutality and racial injustice.
Read Also:
West Palm Beach Officer Caught Dragging Woman By Her Hair
Sacramento Police Chief ‘Doesn’t Know Why’ Officers Turned Off Body Camera Audio In Stephon Clark Shooting
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!