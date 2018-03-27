Entertainment News
Watch: Guy Ambushed By Nosey (But Well-Meaning) Kid While Taking A Dump At Chick-Fil-A

Where were little man's parentals? Lmao.

Foxy NC Staff
Has your kid ever walked into the bathroom while you were trying to clear your system out? Well, if you think that’s bad, watch this little boy interrupt a complete and total stranger as he takes a number two—pants down around his ankles and all. After crawling under the stranger’s stall, the kid asked his name (because, manners) and requested that he help him wash his hands. It didn’t end there, but honestly, it’s dude’s fault for sh*tting in public all willy nilly.

