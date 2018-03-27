Watch: Guy Ambushed By Nosey (But Well-Meaning) Kid While Taking A Dump At Chick-Fil-A

0 reads Leave a comment
Has your kid ever walked into the bathroom while you were trying to clear your system out? Well, if you think that’s bad, watch this little boy interrupt a complete and total stranger as he takes a number two—pants down around his ankles and all. After crawling under the stranger’s stall, the kid asked his name (because, manners) and requested that he help him wash his hands. It didn’t end there, but honestly, it’s dude’s fault for sh*tting in public all willy nilly.
Mommy & Me: Adorable Pictures Of Celeb Mamas & Their Kids
11 photos Launch gallery
Mommy & Me: Adorable Pictures Of Celeb Mamas & Their Kids
1. Beyoncé & BlueSource:Instagram 1 of 11
2. Teyana Taylor & JunieSource:Instagram 2 of 11
3. Monica & daughter LaiyahSource:Instagram 3 of 11
4. Monica on an outing with the kidsSource:Instagram 4 of 11
5. Tamera Mowry & AdenSource:Instagram 5 of 11
6. Tamera Mowry & AriahSource:Instagram 6 of 11
7. Chrissy Teigen & LunaSource:Instagram 7 of 11
8. Kandi Burruss & KarterSource:Instagram 8 of 11
9. Tiny Harris & HeiressSource:Instagram 9 of 11
10. Ciara & FutureSource:Instagram 10 of 11
11. Kim Kardashian with Saint & NorthSource:Instagram 11 of 11
