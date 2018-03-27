Morning Minute: Facebook Is Now The New Wife

3/27/18- Facebook revealed that they’ve not only been keeping track of people Facebook messages, buying habits, and locations but have also had access to their phone text messages. Chris Paul urges married men to watch out because Facebook is on their wife’s team.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: