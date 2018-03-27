Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Sanaa Lathan Clarifies That She Didn’t Bite Beyoncé

Who named Sanaa as a suspect? What does Chrissy Teigen know about this?

Foxy NC Staff
2 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Winter TCA Tour - FOX All-Star Party - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

Sanaa Lathan wants you to know that she wasn’t the actress who allegedly tried to take a bite out of Beyoncé.

When Tiffany Haddish shared a juicy story about an actress that was “on drugs” trying to bite Bey’s face, Sanaa somehow became the target of suspicion.

They Beyhive descended on Sanaa’s Instagram to sting mentions into swiss cheese. According to B. Scott, it got about as nasty as Beyhive swarms usually get.

It’s not entirely clear how or why Sanaa was named as the possible nibbler. It seems like a fairly random claim to make, but she was at the party where someone supposedly tried to turn Bey into a snack.

This article from Vulture could have something to do with it, though. One of its writers broke down a list of possible suspects. Rihanna, Queen Latifah, and Sara Foster were also at the bash. However, Rihanna and Latifah were cleared of any suspicion because friends usually don’t bite each other. Vulture’s social media snooping also placed Sanaa well within in Beyoncé’s orbit that night.

Sanaa didn’t seem the least bit bothered by the hate, and she made a brief statement to swat the Beyhive away.

With that said, it looks like the Beyhive will simply have to continue its search for the culprit. Maybe Tiffany can give them some clues. If not, then Chrissy Teigen might be able to point them in the right direction because she’s on Twitter hinting that she’s got the tea, and it was a little too hot for her.

RELATED STORIES:

Tiffany Haddish Says She Was Ready To Throw Down After Someone Bit Beyoncé’s Face

Sanaa Lathan Rocks Close Cropped ‘Do For Photo Shoot

Beyoncé Saves Someone From A Fight With A Selfie

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Sanaa Lathan Clarifies That She Didn’t Bite Beyoncé

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 4 mins ago
03.27.18
Excited couple holding cash winnings in casino
Win $250 In Cash When You Take Our…
 8 mins ago
03.27.18
Photo of PRINCE
Toxicolgy report Prince died from ‘exceedingly high’ levels…
 2 hours ago
03.27.18
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - February 15, 2017
Happy Birthday Mariah Carey!
 2 hours ago
03.27.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Erica Mena’s Thirst For Tommie Is…
 12 hours ago
03.27.18
Cicely Tyson Getting Hand & Footprint Ceremony At…
 14 hours ago
03.27.18
Alicia Keys Set To Produce Biopic Of Legendary…
 14 hours ago
03.27.18
Sanaa Lathan Clarifies That She Didn’t Bite Beyoncé
 14 hours ago
03.27.18
Terry Crews Opens Up And Talks About How…
 15 hours ago
03.27.18
Finally!: Cardi B’s New Album ‘Invasion Of Privacy’…
 15 hours ago
03.27.18
This Epic Photo Bomb Ruined A Picture Perfect…
 17 hours ago
03.27.18
Guns & Hip Hop: 7 Rappers That Should…
 18 hours ago
03.27.18
Trap God Blessings: Gucci Mane Puts Up $1…
 18 hours ago
03.27.18
Here’s The Heat People Are Rocking Today In…
 19 hours ago
03.27.18
Photos