Top Of The Morning: Nothing But Net! This Basketball Season Is Hot!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
3/26/18- Tom, Sybil and Guy are buzzing this morning over what’s turning out to be one of the hottest seasons in the NCAA and NBA. Steph Curry‘s been off the court for a couple of weeks with a knee injury but plans on returning soon. And the Tom Joyner jinx is alive and well as Tom sets his heart on the underdogs from Loyola University.

03.26.18
