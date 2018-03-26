Man’s body found at abandoned home in Durham

The Durham Sheriff’s office is investigating after a body was found at an abandoned house Monday morning. The unidentified 33-year old man, was found in a driveway at a house for sale in the 4000 block of Leesville Road. Police are calling the death suspicious.

Update: Deputies call Leesvile Road house where they found a man’s body at about 4:30 a.m. abandoned. There’s a “for sale” sign posted at the end of a driveway that leads to the area they’re investigating. No word yet on possible cause of death. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/iEuz7dpjPK — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) March 26, 2018

courtesy WTVD

Read Also:

A Lawyer Representing Stephon Clark’s Family Plans To Announce Legal Action And Demand Answers

MLK’s Granddaughter At March For Our Lives: ‘I Have A Dream That Enough Is Enough’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: