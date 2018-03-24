National
March For Our Lives Happening In Raleigh, Washington, D.C. And Across The Nation

Karen Clark
Source: Keith Getter / Getty

Both Raleigh and Durham are participating for March For Our Lives, a movement pleading for stricter gun control laws.

Raleigh:

Washington, D.C.

"March For Our Lives"

A post shared by Taylor Thomas (@taylorthomas963) on

 

Miami Beach:

 

 

 

Photos