March For Our Lives Happening In Raleigh, Washington, D.C. And Across The Nation

Both Raleigh and Durham are participating for March For Our Lives, a movement pleading for stricter gun control laws.
Raleigh:
Washington, D.C.
Miami Beach:
Here's Who Tore Down The Stage At The 2018 Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival
1. A. Randolph - Day 1Source:WENN 1 of 15
2. Trombone Shorty - Day 1Source:WENN 2 of 15
3. Smokey Robinson - Day 1Source:WENN 3 of 15
4. Fantasia - Day 1Source:WENN 4 of 15
5. Chaka Khan - Day 1Source:WENN 5 of 15
6. Tasha Cobbs-Leondard - Day 2Source:WENN 6 of 15
7. Avery Sunshine - Day 2Source:WENN 7 of 15
8. Walter Beasley - Day 2Source:WENN 8 of 15
9. Anita Baker - Day 2Source:WENN 9 of 15
10. Joe - Day 2Source:WENN 10 of 15
11. Kid 'N Play - Day 2Source:WENN 11 of 15
12. Biz Markie - Day 2Source:WENN 12 of 15
13. Salt-N-Pepa - Day 2Source:WENN 13 of 15
14. Trina - Day 2Source:WENN 14 of 15
15. Trick Daddy - Day 2Source:WENN 15 of 15
