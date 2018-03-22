Queen Latifah Produced “Surprise” Segment On The Last “Aresenio Hall Show” And It’s Hip-Hop History

As Queen Latifah mourns the loss of her mother, we remember the surprise segment that she produced on the final episode of The Arsenio Hall Show in 1994.

When Arsenio asked what she wanted to do in the segment, her response was “I can’t tell you. I just need you to hook me up with one of your producers. Let me do this and stay out of it.”

Check out the surprise segment that features Yo-Yo, MC Lyte, Naughty by Nature, A Tribe Called Quest, Fu-Schnickens, CL Smooth, Guru from Gang Starr, Das EFX, GZA flanked by Wu-Tang Clan, KRS-One, Mad Lion.

Read More: Queen Latifah’s Mother Rita Owens Has Died After Her Struggle With Heart Disease

when "the arsenio hall show" was cancelled in 1994, @iamqueenlatifah asked @arseniohall if she could produce a surprise segment for the final show – the result was one of hip hop's most historic moments pic.twitter.com/bybfn2vxsS — 🌊 (@mattwhitlockPM) March 21, 2018

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark