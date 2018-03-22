Entertainment News
Queen Latifah Produced “Surprise” Segment On The Last “Aresenio Hall Show” And It’s Hip-Hop History

VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens - Show

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

As Queen Latifah mourns the loss of her mother, we remember the surprise segment that she produced on the final episode of The Arsenio Hall Show in 1994.

When Arsenio asked what she wanted to do in the segment, her response was “I can’t tell you. I just need you to hook me up with one of your producers. Let me do this and stay out of it.”

Check out the surprise segment that features Yo-Yo, MC Lyte, Naughty by Nature, A Tribe Called Quest, Fu-Schnickens, CL Smooth, Guru  from Gang Starr, Das EFX, GZA flanked by Wu-Tang Clan, KRS-One, Mad Lion.

Read More: Queen Latifah's Mother Rita Owens Has Died After Her Struggle With Heart Disease

 

 

Rachel Dolezal

Black Twitter Roasts Rachel Dolezal And Her New Netflix Documentary Trailer

25 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Roasts Rachel Dolezal And Her New Netflix Documentary Trailer

Continue reading Black Twitter Roasts Rachel Dolezal And Her New Netflix Documentary Trailer

Black Twitter Roasts Rachel Dolezal And Her New Netflix Documentary Trailer

[caption id="attachment_2898144" align="alignleft" width="709"] Source: Google / Getty[/caption] While Mo'Nique is fighting Netflix to treat her like the legend she is, the streaming service apparently had the audacity to debut their new documentary about Rachel Dolezal. You know the same white woman, the former head of the Spokane, WA, chapter of the NAACP, that pretended to be Black for years. Enter:  The Rachel Divide, whose trailer debuted on Thursday. And let us say, it's messy AF. But no worries, Black Twitter had a lot to say about this nonsense. Here are some of the most hilarious tweets about Ms. Rachel and her continuous trolling of us.  

 

