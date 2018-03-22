Queen Latifah Produced “Surprise” Segment On The Last “Aresenio Hall Show” And It’s Hip-Hop History

20 reads Leave a comment
As Queen Latifah mourns the loss of her mother, we remember the surprise segment that she produced on the final episode of The Arsenio Hall Show in 1994.
When Arsenio asked what she wanted to do in the segment, her response was “I can’t tell you. I just need you to hook me up with one of your producers. Let me do this and stay out of it.”
Check out the surprise segment that features Yo-Yo, MC Lyte, Naughty by Nature, A Tribe Called Quest, Fu-Schnickens, CL Smooth, Guru from Gang Starr, Das EFX, GZA flanked by Wu-Tang Clan, KRS-One, Mad Lion.
Read More: Queen Latifah’s Mother Rita Owens Has Died After Her Struggle With Heart Disease
Black Twitter Roasts Rachel Dolezal And Her New Netflix Documentary Trailer
25 photos Launch gallery
Black Twitter Roasts Rachel Dolezal And Her New Netflix Documentary Trailer
1. OK Girl!Source:Getty 1 of 25
2.2 of 25
3.3 of 25
4.4 of 25
5.5 of 25
6.6 of 25
7.7 of 25
8.8 of 25
9.9 of 25
10.10 of 25
11.11 of 25
12.12 of 25
13.13 of 25
14.14 of 25
15.15 of 25
16.16 of 25
17.17 of 25
18.18 of 25
19.19 of 25
20.20 of 25
21.21 of 25
22.22 of 25
23.23 of 25
24.24 of 25
25.25 of 25
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours