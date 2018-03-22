Entertainment News
Queen Latifah’s Mother Rita Owens Has Died After Her Struggle With Heart Disease

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Queen Latifah and her family during the loss of her mother, Rita Owens. Latifah, confirmed the news Wednesday, revealing Owens passed away after a long battle with a heart condition.

“She had struggled with a heart condition for many years and her battle is now over.

In 2016, Owens and Latifah co-starred in a PSA for the American Heart Association.

