Amber Rose Claps Back At Ignorant People Who Think Her Son Bash Is Gay

Amber Rose has had enough of ignorant adults questioning her 5-year-old son’s sexuality. In case you missed it, Taylor Swift sent Rose and Wiz Khalifa’s son Sebastian a personal package with tickets to her concert. Amber posted video of Sebastian opening the decorated box and reacting to the awesome gesture, which led to her followers commenting on Bash’s demeanor.

Thank you @taylorswift! 🙏🏽❤️😍

Thank you @taylorswift Part 2 ❤️😍🎃

Amber took to Snapchat to condemn her followers who left nasty or negative comments about Bash and other kids who may be gay.

Amber argues Bash’s love for Taylor Swift doesn’t make him gay, and if he is gay, he shouldn’t be ostracized and that’s what’s wrong with society.We applaud Amber for sticking up for her son, but some feel she shouldn’t have responded. What say you? Should Amber just kept it pushing, or put haters in their place?

