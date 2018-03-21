Unarmed 22-Year-Black Man Killed By Police In His Backyard

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Unarmed 22-Year-Black Man Killed By Police In His Backyard

The cops claimed he had a gun...it was a cell phone.

News One
1 reads
Leave a comment

On March 18, around  9:18 p.m., Sacramento police responded to a call “that a thin, 6-foot-1 black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants was hiding in a residential backyard after breaking car windows,” according to The Sacramento Bee. Just eight minutes later, at 9:26 p.m., officers shot 22-year-old Stephon Clark because they feared “for their safety.” Officers claimed Clark “fled” when he was told to show his hands, but Clark was shot in his own backyard.

Officers originally stated he had a weapon in his hand, then they said it was a toolbar. However, The Sacramento Bee reports he was holding his cell phone. Clark’s grandmother Sequita Thompson said she was home when gunshots rang out. Stephon was reportedly fired at over 20 times. “The only thing that I heard was pow, pow, pow, pow, and I got to the ground.” Reportedly, Clark’s body was left in the backyard for “several hours.” The grandmother said after she was interviewed by police for hours, “I opened that curtain and he was dead. I started screaming.”

The grandmother added that neither she nor her husband heard officers make any commands before killing Clark. In addition, The Sacramento Bee reports, “It was normal for Clark and others to enter the home through the backyard because the front doorbell doesn’t work and she and her husband, who is in a wheelchair, have poor mobility. People would knock on the back window and ask her to use an automatic opener to raise the garage door to admit them.”

The two officers who shot and killed Stephon were wearing body cameras and they are currently on paid administrative leave. We will see when the footage will be released and let’s hope it doesn’t mysteriously disappear.

Rest in power, Stephon Clark. We hope justice is served.

SEE ALSO:

Racial Storm Ensues After Officer Identified In Shooting Of Australian Woman

Philando Castile’s Mother Offers Support

Racial Storm Ensues After Officer Identified In Shooting Of Australian Woman

USA, New York, Protesters of police killing march in New York demanding Justice For All

31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

31 photos Launch gallery

31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

Continue reading 31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tina Turner Reveals She Has Forgiven Ike Turner…
 5 hours ago
03.21.18
8 items
Jay Z & Beyonce Are ‘On The Run’…
 6 hours ago
03.21.18
9 Cringeworthy Commercials That’ll Make You Glad The…
 6 hours ago
03.21.18
You’ll Never Text During A Movie Again After…
 6 hours ago
03.21.18
Jesus Took The Wheel: You’ll Totally Believe In…
 8 hours ago
03.21.18
'Black Panther' European Premiere - VIP Arrivals
‘Black Panther’ is the most tweeted about movie…
 8 hours ago
03.21.18
British Rapper Drops Bars Over A Missy Track…
 8 hours ago
03.21.18
#WakandaForever: ‘Black Panther’ Hits Another Movie Milestone
 8 hours ago
03.21.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 9 hours ago
03.21.18
Smithsonian Moves Michelle Obama Portrait Due To ‘High…
 20 hours ago
03.21.18
IT’S HERE: The Mr. Rogers Documentary Trailer Will…
 1 day ago
03.21.18
People Can’t Get Over This Dog That Looks…
 1 day ago
03.21.18
If You Think Wypipo Can’t Sing Gospel Runs,…
 1 day ago
03.21.18
Cardi B Speaks On Why Video Vixens’ Stories…
 1 day ago
03.21.18
Photos