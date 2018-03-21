Entertainment News
#WakandaForever: 'Black Panther' Hits Another Movie Milestone

That Wakanda reign just won’t let up.

This week, Twitter announced that Black Panther is officially the most tweeted about movie of all time…ever…in the world. Alerting us all on Tuesday, March 20, the social networking site also revealed the most retweeted post concerning the film is Kendrick Lamar‘s tweet about the Black Panther soundtrack.

Most tweeted about hashtags related to Black Panther? #BlackPanther, #WakandaForever, and #Wakanda.

Most tweeted about characters from the film? Black Panther (of course), Killmonger, and Shuri.

Top tweeted movies of all time? Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Avengers: Infinity War.

Get into it.

