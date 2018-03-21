British Rapper Drops Bars Over A Missy Track & Gets Love From Misdemeanor Herself

Lady Leshurr is no stranger to killing freestyles. The rapper hailing from the U.K. has already gone viral with her Queen’s Speech freestyle series.

Now, millions of views later, Leshurr is showing love to an icon by dropping bars over Missy‘s “She’s a B*tch” track. Check out the heat below.

Missy was certainly impressed, showing love to Leshurr on social.

She’s definitely an artist to watch out for. You can check out Lady Leshurr’s latest freestyle over Rich The Kid‘s “New Freezer” here!

