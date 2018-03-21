Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

British Rapper Drops Bars Over A Missy Track & Gets Love From Misdemeanor Herself

The rhymer is just getting started.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
FYF Fest 2017 - Day 1

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Lady Leshurr is no stranger to killing freestyles. The rapper hailing from the U.K. has already gone viral with her Queen’s Speech freestyle series.

Now, millions of views later, Leshurr is showing love to an icon by dropping bars over Missy‘s “She’s a B*tch” track. Check out the heat below.

 

Missy was certainly impressed, showing love to Leshurr on social.

 

She’s definitely an artist to watch out for. You can check out Lady Leshurr’s latest freestyle over Rich The Kid‘s “New Freezer” here!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

16 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading British Rapper Drops Bars Over A Missy Track & Gets Love From Misdemeanor Herself

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tina Turner Reveals She Has Forgiven Ike Turner…
 5 hours ago
03.21.18
8 items
Jay Z & Beyonce Are ‘On The Run’…
 6 hours ago
03.21.18
9 Cringeworthy Commercials That’ll Make You Glad The…
 6 hours ago
03.21.18
You’ll Never Text During A Movie Again After…
 6 hours ago
03.21.18
Jesus Took The Wheel: You’ll Totally Believe In…
 8 hours ago
03.21.18
'Black Panther' European Premiere - VIP Arrivals
‘Black Panther’ is the most tweeted about movie…
 8 hours ago
03.21.18
British Rapper Drops Bars Over A Missy Track…
 8 hours ago
03.21.18
#WakandaForever: ‘Black Panther’ Hits Another Movie Milestone
 8 hours ago
03.21.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 9 hours ago
03.21.18
Smithsonian Moves Michelle Obama Portrait Due To ‘High…
 20 hours ago
03.21.18
IT’S HERE: The Mr. Rogers Documentary Trailer Will…
 1 day ago
03.21.18
People Can’t Get Over This Dog That Looks…
 1 day ago
03.21.18
If You Think Wypipo Can’t Sing Gospel Runs,…
 1 day ago
03.21.18
Cardi B Speaks On Why Video Vixens’ Stories…
 1 day ago
03.21.18
Photos