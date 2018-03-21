Entertainment News
Jesus Took The Wheel: You’ll Totally Believe In Miracles After Seeing This Wild Car Incident

Have you ever witnessed something so bizarre that you knew there had to be some greater force taking over? If you haven’t, this video will definitely change your mind. Footage from a car dash shows a terrible crash about to happen before the driver manages to pull off this miraculous move:

Mind blowing! Jesus took the wheel, for real.

 

 

