Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Birdman Talks Why He’s Not Involved In Lil Wayne & Drake’s Sneaker Deals

Watch him spend your year's rent on some sneakers

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
BET 'Music Moguls' Premiere Event

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Birdman is the latest celebrity to join Complex‘s Joe La Puma for some Sneaker Shopping. The Cash Money bossman talks all about his favorite sneakers growing up, the classic Cash Money style, and his deal with Lugz. He also gives big props to Reebok, saying that they’re the brand to put his hometown of  New Orleans on the map.

The CEO also discloses why he always makes sure to stay away from Lil Wayne and Drake’s sneaker deals, even though they are his artists.

Take a look at the whole episode below:

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Watch: Birdman Talks Why He’s Not Involved In Lil Wayne & Drake’s Sneaker Deals

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Video: Check Out These Important Details About Women’s…
 18 mins ago
03.20.18
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey sparks controversy on social media with…
 3 hours ago
03.20.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 3 hours ago
03.20.18
The 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals
Go Mary .. Go Mary !!! ﻿Blige To…
 4 hours ago
03.20.18
Jay Z Invests $3 Million Into An App…
 20 hours ago
03.20.18
BRITAIN-ROYALS-COMMONWEALTH
Prince Harry Reportedly Refuses Prenup Ahead Of Marriage…
 22 hours ago
03.20.18
Desus & Mero Just Dropped Some Merch With…
 22 hours ago
03.20.18
Watch: Birdman Talks Why He’s Not Involved In…
 22 hours ago
03.20.18
Beef Or Nah? LeBron James And Tyronn Lue’s…
 22 hours ago
03.20.18
Hollywood’s ‘Museum Of Failure’ Celebrates Iconic Flops Throughout…
 22 hours ago
03.20.18
John Boyega And Scott Eastwood On Pacific Rim,…
 23 hours ago
03.20.18
Migos Tries To Teach Fox Reporter How To…
 23 hours ago
03.20.18
Letters To The 6 God: PETA Wants Drake…
 1 day ago
03.20.18
EXCLUSIVE ‘Acrimony’ CLIP: Once A Cheater, Always A…
 1 day ago
03.20.18
Photos