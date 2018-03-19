Movie News
Black Panther Is Still #1!

Black Panther

Source: Marvel Studio / Marvel Studio

Black Panther is still kicking butt at the box office. This is 5th week that it has been the #1 movie domestically and it’s the 7th movie to gross over $600 million at the domestic box office. Avatar was the last movie to hold that feat in 2009. Avatar stayed #1 at the box office for 7 weeks. Can Black Panther take beat Avatar?

What movie stayed at the #1 spot the longest? E.T. held on to the #1 spot for 16 weeks now that was back in 1982.

Rank* Title Studio Total

#1 Wknds

 Year
1 E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial Uni. 16 1982
2 Titanic Par. 15 1997
3 Beverly Hills Cop Par. 14 1984
4 Tootsie Col. 14 1982
5 Home Alone Fox 12 1990
6 Back to the Future Uni. 11 1985
7 Ghostbusters Col. 10 1984
8 Crocodile Dundee Par. 9 1986
9 Good Morning, Vietnam BV 9 1987
10 Fatal Attraction Par. 8 1987
11 Porky’s Fox 8 1982
12 Avatar Fox 7    2009

What is really interesting is “Avatar” and “Black Panther” are the only two movies made in the 2000’s that are in the top 20 of the list. Currently Black Panther is ranked #18. The next movie made in the 2000’s is “The Dark Knight” which is #35 on the list. Does this mean that people aren’t really going to the movies or that the movies in the 2000’s aren’t as good as in the 1980’s and 1990’s. Humm..

