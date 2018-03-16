Black Panther Movie: Angel Bassett says this about sequel

This weekend blockbuster movie Black Panther heads into its fifth week at the box office, it could become the first film since Avatar to win five consecutive weekends. The movie has made 560 million dollars domestically, and more than 1 Billion dollars worldwide.

With impressive numbers at the box office, when will the sequel go into production. Appearing on the Andy Cohen show, actress Angela Bassett shared some insight on the sequel.

