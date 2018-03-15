Kids and Medication

CBS This Morning reported about kids and ‘child proof’ medication bottles. It might take adults a minute to get into the bottles but for most kids, it can take seconds for them to get into them and easily take medication that they shouldn’t be taking. They had a group of pre-kindergarten kids to try to get in some medication bottles. No problem. Watch the video to find out what you can do to protect your kids or grandkids.

Wow, got to keep the medications up very high!