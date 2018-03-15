Family Health
Home > Family Health

Kids and Medication

bvick
1 reads
Leave a comment
24296341

Source: R. Michael Stuckey / Getty

CBS This Morning reported about kids and ‘child proof’ medication bottles. It might take adults a minute to get into the bottles but for most kids, it can take seconds for them to get into them and easily take medication that they shouldn’t be taking. They had a group of pre-kindergarten kids to try to get in some medication bottles. No problem. Watch the video to find out what you can do to protect your kids or grandkids.

Wow, got to keep the medications up very high!

#TBT: The Best Photos From Hashtag #ObamaAndKids

22 photos Launch gallery

#TBT: The Best Photos From Hashtag #ObamaAndKids

Continue reading #TBT: The Best Photos From Hashtag #ObamaAndKids

#TBT: The Best Photos From Hashtag #ObamaAndKids

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
11 photos
R.I.P King: Remembering Nate Dogg 7 Years After…
 4 hours ago
03.15.18
Rihanna Fenty Beauty Presentation in Madrid
Snapchat Thought It Would Be Cute To Make…
 4 hours ago
03.15.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 6 hours ago
03.15.18
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals
Video: Angela Bassett Auditions For Killmonger Role In…
 6 hours ago
03.15.18
Trending Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party Season 2 Episode 6 as seen on VH1.
Trending
Tamar Braxton Shaved Her Head….What Do You Think…
 8 hours ago
03.15.18
Tracee Ellis Ross ABC Upfronts
‘Black-ish’ Recreated The Sunken Place Scene From ‘Get…
 8 hours ago
03.15.18
Sis What? Evelyn Lozada Says If Her Life…
 16 hours ago
03.15.18
As We Proceed… : Diddy And Ownership Group…
 18 hours ago
03.15.18
Flava In Ya Ear: Atlanta News Anchors Give…
 19 hours ago
03.15.18
Alabama Sheriff Allegedly Bought $750K Beach House With…
 20 hours ago
03.15.18
Nick Cannon Reveals Why He Wears A Turban
 23 hours ago
03.15.18
We Got A Seat At The ‘This Is…
 24 hours ago
03.15.18
The Chi-Town Queen Rapping About Gettin’ Head &…
 1 day ago
03.15.18
This One’s For All The People In A…
 1 day ago
03.15.18
Photos