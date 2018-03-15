‘Black-ish’ Recreated The Sunken Place Scene From ‘Get Out’ And Everyone, Including Jordan Peele, Loved It

Continue reading #NationalWalkoutDay: A Look At Student Protestors Across the Nation

#NationalWalkoutDay: A Look At Student Protestors Across the Nation

On February 14, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., claiming the lives of 17 students and teachers. The attack, which is now the deadliest school massacre since the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, has since sparked a heated national gun reform debate and spurred student protesters into action from state-to-state. On Wednesday at 10 a.m., students took to the streets in a nationwide school walkout in an effort to demand gun control. CASSIUS takes a moment to honor and lift their voices.