Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

We Hope You’re Having A Better Week Than Bow Wow

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
GQ And Z Zegna Celebration Event Hosted By Nick Jonas - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Shad Moss, a.k.a. Bow Wow, recently celebrated his 31st birthday, but most of his antics still scream 21.

Earlier this week, Bow got the major side eye from both friends and fans after putting out a track explaining how he’s no longer friends with Chris Brown and how much he misses him. The only problem is, CB wasn’t aware that him and Shad had beef.

 

After being confronted by a fan about the alleged beef, Bow reneged:

#TSRClearTheAir: #BowWow says there’s no beef between him and #Breezy 👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

If that’s not wacky enough, an old video recently surfaced of Shad “allegedly” getting knocked out:

 

But once again, he denies it — even though we have visual proof. But ok.

 

Are yall buying #Greenlight6?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading We Hope You’re Having A Better Week Than Bow Wow

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 59 mins ago
03.15.18
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals
Video: Angela Bassett Auditions For Killmonger Role In…
 2 hours ago
03.15.18
Trending Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party Season 2 Episode 6 as seen on VH1.
Trending
Tamar Braxton Shaved Her Head….What Do You Think…
 3 hours ago
03.15.18
Tracee Ellis Ross ABC Upfronts
‘Black-ish’ Recreated The Sunken Place Scene From ‘Get…
 3 hours ago
03.15.18
Sis What? Evelyn Lozada Says If Her Life…
 11 hours ago
03.15.18
As We Proceed… : Diddy And Ownership Group…
 14 hours ago
03.15.18
Flava In Ya Ear: Atlanta News Anchors Give…
 14 hours ago
03.15.18
Alabama Sheriff Allegedly Bought $750K Beach House With…
 15 hours ago
03.15.18
Nick Cannon Reveals Why He Wears A Turban
 18 hours ago
03.15.18
We Got A Seat At The ‘This Is…
 19 hours ago
03.15.18
The Chi-Town Queen Rapping About Gettin’ Head &…
 20 hours ago
03.15.18
This One’s For All The People In A…
 20 hours ago
03.15.18
Lit Summer Shows To Get Tickets To (ASAP)…
 21 hours ago
03.15.18
This Photo May Explain Why Kandi Burruss Wasn’t…
 22 hours ago
03.15.18
Photos