We Hope You’re Having A Better Week Than Bow Wow

Shad Moss, a.k.a. Bow Wow, recently celebrated his 31st birthday, but most of his antics still scream 21.

Earlier this week, Bow got the major side eye from both friends and fans after putting out a track explaining how he’s no longer friends with Chris Brown and how much he misses him. The only problem is, CB wasn’t aware that him and Shad had beef.

After being confronted by a fan about the alleged beef, Bow reneged:

If that’s not wacky enough, an old video recently surfaced of Shad “allegedly” getting knocked out:

But once again, he denies it — even though we have visual proof. But ok.

Are yall buying #Greenlight6?

