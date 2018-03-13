Tiffany Haddish Has One Condition Before Hosting the Oscars

4 reads Leave a comment
Tiffany Haddish told an audience at the South By Southwest Film Festival that she’d be down to host next years Oscars but under one condition…she get paid for the gig. Yes, that’s right the presenters nor the host get paid for doing anything at the Oscars.
She told the audience, “I would love to do something like that, that would be a dream come true, I know my father would be extremely proud if I got to do that. As long as I get a pay check.” When she paired up with Maya Rudolph to present the Best Documentary Short Subject award, their skit went viral and people were begging for the two of them to host the show next year.
So dreams might come true if they offer money or at least a good gift bag. I vote they pay Tiffany and Maya!
