Update On Area Schools Closing Early Today

4D Daycare (Durham) – Closing 1 hour early.

Bethesda Baptist Child Care Center (Durham) – Closing 3 hours early.

Carter Community School (Durham) – Closing 3 hours early.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools (Orange) – Closing 2 hours early.

Chatham Charter School (Chatham) – Closed Monday.

Chatham Child Development Center (Chatham) – Open.

Chatham County Schools (Chatham) – Closing at 12:00 PM.

Crosscreek Charter School (Franklin) – Evening Classes Canceled.

Durham Public Schools (Durham) – Closing 2 hours early.

Durham Tech Community College (Durham) – Closing 4 1/2 hours early.

Franklin County Schools (Franklin) – Closing early.

Granville County Schools (Granville) – Closing 3 hours early.

Happyland Child Care – Mebane (Orange) – Closed.

Harnett County Schools (Harnett) – Evening Activities Canceled.

Healthy Start Academy Elementary (Durham) – Closing 3 hours early.

Lee County Schools – Early Dismissal.

Mt. Zion Christian Academy – Closing 2 hours early.

Person County Schools – Closing 11:30 am.

Piedmont Community College – Closing 5 hours early.

Reaching All Minds Academy (Durham) – Closing 2 hours early.

River Mill Academy (Alamance) – Closing at 10:30am.

Rose of Sharon Baptist Preschool (Durham) – Closing 3 hours early.

St. Catherine of Siena School (Wake) – Closing 2 hours early.

Wake County Schools (Wake) – Closing 3 hours early.

Warren County Schools (Warren) – Closing 3 hours early.

Youngsville Academy Charter (Franklin) – Closing 2 hours early.