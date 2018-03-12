Local
Update On Area Schools Closing Early Today

Karen Clark
Blizzard Of 2015

Source: Robert D. Barnes / Getty

  • 4D Daycare (Durham) – Closing 1 hour early.
  • Bethesda Baptist Child Care Center (Durham) – Closing 3 hours early.
  • Carter Community School (Durham) – Closing 3 hours early.
  • Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools (Orange) – Closing 2 hours early.
  • Chatham Charter School (Chatham) – Closed Monday.
  • Chatham Child Development Center (Chatham) – Open.
  • Chatham County Schools (Chatham) – Closing at 12:00 PM.
  • Crosscreek Charter School (Franklin) – Evening Classes Canceled.
  • Durham Public Schools (Durham) – Closing 2 hours early.
  • Durham Tech Community College (Durham) – Closing 4 1/2 hours early.
  • Franklin County Schools (Franklin) – Closing early.
  • Granville County Schools (Granville) – Closing 3 hours early.
  • Happyland Child Care – Mebane (Orange) – Closed.
  • Harnett County Schools (Harnett) – Evening Activities Canceled.
  • Healthy Start Academy Elementary (Durham) – Closing 3 hours early.
  • Lee County Schools – Early Dismissal.
  • Mt. Zion Christian Academy – Closing 2 hours early.
  • Person County Schools – Closing 11:30 am.
  • Piedmont Community College – Closing 5 hours early.
  • Reaching All Minds Academy (Durham) – Closing 2 hours early.
  • River Mill Academy (Alamance) – Closing at 10:30am.
  • Rose of Sharon Baptist Preschool (Durham) – Closing 3 hours early.
  • St. Catherine of Siena School (Wake) – Closing 2 hours early.
  • Wake County Schools (Wake) – Closing 3 hours early.
  • Warren County Schools (Warren) – Closing 3 hours early.
  • Youngsville Academy Charter (Franklin) – Closing 2 hours early.

 

