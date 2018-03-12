Update On Area Schools Closing Early Today

- 4D Daycare (Durham) – Closing 1 hour early.
- Bethesda Baptist Child Care Center (Durham) – Closing 3 hours early.
- Carter Community School (Durham) – Closing 3 hours early.
- Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools (Orange) – Closing 2 hours early.
- Chatham Charter School (Chatham) – Closed Monday.
- Chatham Child Development Center (Chatham) – Open.
- Chatham County Schools (Chatham) – Closing at 12:00 PM.
- Crosscreek Charter School (Franklin) – Evening Classes Canceled.
- Durham Public Schools (Durham) – Closing 2 hours early.
- Durham Tech Community College (Durham) – Closing 4 1/2 hours early.
- Franklin County Schools (Franklin) – Closing early.
- Granville County Schools (Granville) – Closing 3 hours early.
- Happyland Child Care – Mebane (Orange) – Closed.
- Harnett County Schools (Harnett) – Evening Activities Canceled.
- Healthy Start Academy Elementary (Durham) – Closing 3 hours early.
- Lee County Schools – Early Dismissal.
- Mt. Zion Christian Academy – Closing 2 hours early.
- Person County Schools – Closing 11:30 am.
- Piedmont Community College – Closing 5 hours early.
- Reaching All Minds Academy (Durham) – Closing 2 hours early.
- River Mill Academy (Alamance) – Closing at 10:30am.
- Rose of Sharon Baptist Preschool (Durham) – Closing 3 hours early.
- St. Catherine of Siena School (Wake) – Closing 2 hours early.
- Wake County Schools (Wake) – Closing 3 hours early.
- Warren County Schools (Warren) – Closing 3 hours early.
- Youngsville Academy Charter (Franklin) – Closing 2 hours early.
Wakanda Forever! Celebs We Need To See In The 'Black Panther' Sequel
1. Wakanda Really Is Forever!
2. Viola Davis
3. Mahershala Ali
4. Gabrielle Union
5. Trevante Rhodes
6. Aja Naomi King
7. Denzel Washington
8. Cicely Tyson
9. Don Cheadle
10. Danielle Brooks
11. John Boyega
12. Yvonne Orji
13. Keith Stanfield
14. Sonequa Martin-Green
15. Lil Rel Howery
16. Aisha Hinds
17. Kofi Siriboe
18. Michaela Coel
19. Idris Elba
20. Rutina Wesley
