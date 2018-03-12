Top Of The Morning: ‘That’s A Lot Of Dandelions He’s Got To Pick Up’

3/12/18- On this Monday morning, Tom, Sybil, and Guy Torry run through the weekend headlines. LeBron James is balling out as usual, Nick Gordon got arrested for domestic violence again, and a church gets struck by lightning!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: