Go Awf! FedEx & UPS Battle It Out By Getting Crunk To The Ying Yang Twins

If there was ever any beef between the delivery companies FedEx and UPS, it’s now time to squash it once and for all.

Thanks to a squad of dancers, including The Williams Family, we will determine who has the better moves. A battle of the ages goes off in the clip below!

Who do you think won? FedEx? Or does UPS have the game on lock? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: