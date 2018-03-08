5 reads Leave a comment
It’s happening tonight at 7:30! Don’t miss The Music Of Michael Jackson tonight with the North Carolina Symphony!
Meymandi Concert Hall
2 E South St.
Raleigh, NC 27601
Performers
- North Carolina Symphony
- Martin Herman, conductor
- James Delisco Beeks, singer
About This Performance
From his early years with the Jackson 5 to his mega-hit album Thriller and beyond, Michael Jackson stormed the music industry with hit after hit. Singer James Delisco Beeks and a full band join the Symphony to jam on “ABC,” “I’ll Be There,” “Beat It,” “Rock With You,” “The Way You Make Me Feel,” and many, many more.
We chatted with the performer, James Delisco Beeks, about the show happening tonight.
10 Endlessly Inspirational Women
12 photos Launch gallery
10 Endlessly Inspirational Women
1. 10 Endlessly Inspirational WomenSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. 10 Endlessly Inspirational WomenSource:Getty 2 of 12
3. Ava DuVernaySource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Oprah WinfreySource:Getty 4 of 12
5. Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. Issa RaeSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. Mae JemisonSource:Getty 7 of 12
8. Maxine WatersSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. April RyanSource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Chimamanda Ngozi AdicheSource:Getty 10 of 12
11. Alicia Garza, Opal Tomenti, and Patrisse CullorsSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty 12 of 12
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours