It’s happening tonight at 7:30! Don’t miss The Music Of Michael Jackson tonight with the North Carolina Symphony!

Meymandi Concert Hall 2 E South St. Raleigh, NC 27601

Performers

North Carolina Symphony

Martin Herman , conductor

, conductor James Delisco Beeks, singer

About This Performance

From his early years with the Jackson 5 to his mega-hit album Thriller and beyond, Michael Jackson stormed the music industry with hit after hit. Singer James Delisco Beeks and a full band join the Symphony to jam on “ABC,” “I’ll Be There,” “Beat It,” “Rock With You,” “The Way You Make Me Feel,” and many, many more.

We chatted with the performer, James Delisco Beeks, about the show happening tonight.

"Beat It" to the box office to snag the remaining seats to Thursday's "The Music of Michael Jackson"—a singer and band vibe with the Symphony on MJ's greatest hits! Tickets: https://t.co/GFBp2e4ozB #almostsoldout pic.twitter.com/1sOH9hmRui — NC Symphony (@ncsymphony) March 6, 2018

