Don’t Miss ‘The Music Of Michael Jackson’ Tonight With The North Carolina Symphony!

Michael Jackson

Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

It’s happening tonight at 7:30! Don’t miss The Music Of Michael Jackson tonight with the North Carolina Symphony!

Meymandi Concert Hall
2 E South St.

Raleigh, NC 27601

Performers

  • North Carolina Symphony
  • Martin Herman, conductor
  • James Delisco Beeks, singer

About This Performance

From his early years with the Jackson 5 to his mega-hit album Thriller and beyond, Michael Jackson stormed the music industry with hit after hit. Singer James Delisco Beeks and a full band join the Symphony to jam on “ABC,” “I’ll Be There,” “Beat It,” “Rock With You,” “The Way You Make Me Feel,” and many, many more.

We chatted with the performer, James Delisco Beeks, about the show happening tonight.

 

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

